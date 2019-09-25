The team at Joe.co.uk have done it again.

If you remember their Still M.A.Y. you know what they are capable of.

The video couldn’t be more timely as MPs are returning to the Commons after the Supreme Court ruled against the Prime Minister.

Michael Gove has refused to apologise for the unlawful suspension of Parliament after the Supreme Court’s judgment left Boris Johnson humiliated.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster told the BBC:

“I don’t think that the Government should apologise for having a strong domestic agenda, I don’t think we should apologise also for seeking to advance our exit from the European Union.



“I don’t think the Government should apologise also for saying that we are attempting to honour the democratic will of the British people.”

The Prime Minister cut short his trip to the United Nations in New York to return to London following the court’s judgment.

In his speech to the UN General Assembly his only mention of Brexit was a comparison to the myth of Prometheus.

Referring to how the Titan’s liver was pecked out by an eagle, he said: “And this went on forever.

“A bit like the experience of Brexit in the UK, if some of our parliamentarians had their way.”

Watch Video Here: