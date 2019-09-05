Jonathan Pie is at it again, this time Mogg and Boris get it with both barrels.

The political comedian has slayed the recent parliamentary coup, saying:

“I’m not sure taking a sledgehammer into the Commons and swinging round your head killing anything that gets in your way is taking back control of parliament.”

He goes on: “A coup is a big burly soldiers in tanks wearing balaclavas and brandishing machine guns, This lot are just morally corrupt streaks of p*ss in Aston Martins wearing their old school ties.

“This is a like a pantomime version of the Tory party.”

Then comes the swear words…hold on tight.

Watch Video Here