These reactions to a pic of PM Boris Johnson and BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg can’t fail to bring a smile to your face, even in these troubling politcal times…Enjoy them, you deserve it.

Also while you’re here Boris Johnson said he “yearns to believe” in the Loch Ness monster – despite new research suggesting the legend is most likely to have been sparked by sightings of giant eels.

Mr Johnson said: “A high concentration of eel DNA in the water, that does not seem to me to be conclusive proof of the non-existence of the Loch Ness Monster.

“I am not taking that as conclusive proof of non-existence of the Loch Ness Monster.”

“Boris, we’re worried about you, we’ve had everyone out looking, you can’t sleep on this bench another night!” pic.twitter.com/8VjxKeMSiZ — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) September 6, 2019

“Look, you just can’t walk into Greggs, go behind the counter, place your cock next to the cakes & shout

WHO WANTS A BIT OF MY YUM YUM? You made that little girl cry” pic.twitter.com/qh9GNv52oX — joe heenan (@joeheenan) September 6, 2019

"So…and I don't want you to get more upset…but there's a general feeling that you're not very good at this. How does a short walking holiday in Switzerland sound?" pic.twitter.com/JlCAHhRiSr — Dom Joly (@domjoly) September 6, 2019

"How about… how about I tell people you're allergic to the new dog and it's given you some sort of brain thing?" pic.twitter.com/4C8hE38x8F — John Rivers (@johnrivers) September 6, 2019

Four days into parliament and he looks like a concerned relative has found him drinking heavily and shouting at pigeons in a bin pic.twitter.com/xijPsdv9Qo — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 6, 2019

gently talking your uncle out of making a move on your friend from yoga pic.twitter.com/rcJk4hm7dS — joe (@mutablejoe) September 6, 2019

MISSING – Alexander de Pfeffel Johnson. Last seen staggering around up north. He's not himself having just started a new job he wasn't in any way capable of. Do not approach him, he's a compulsive liar and can't be trusted. Any information contact… actually don't bother pic.twitter.com/SaVm1dEcar — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) September 6, 2019