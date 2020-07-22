London’s property market is notoriously horrible.

The sort of money that might get you a two-bed flat in Zone 5 could, in most parts of the country, nab you a lovely house with a big garden and neighbours who aren’t rubbish.

But, after much investigation, we have found the cherry on top of the awful cake. Marketed as “a wonderful opportunity to create a London bolt hole”, it spans a grand 79 square feet.

All your amenities are in one room – meaning you can switch the hob on while you’re in the shower, or pour yourself a glass of water while you’re sitting on the bog.

Best of all the flat, nestled in Notting Hill, will set you back £200,000 – in cash. Feast your eyes…

A lovely view of the bed/kitchen/shower area, presumably taken from the toilet.

Almost enough space to swing a cat.

Plenty of scope for “modernisation”, according to the listing.

