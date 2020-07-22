London’s property market is notoriously horrible.
The sort of money that might get you a two-bed flat in Zone 5 could, in most parts of the country, nab you a lovely house with a big garden and neighbours who aren’t rubbish.
But, after much investigation, we have found the cherry on top of the awful cake. Marketed as “a wonderful opportunity to create a London bolt hole”, it spans a grand 79 square feet.
All your amenities are in one room – meaning you can switch the hob on while you’re in the shower, or pour yourself a glass of water while you’re sitting on the bog.
Best of all the flat, nestled in Notting Hill, will set you back £200,000 – in cash. Feast your eyes…
