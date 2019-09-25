Bargain-hunters have the chance to buy this three-bedroom terrace for just a £1 – but the inside is more horror than house.

Credit;SWNS

The exterior of 93 Douglas Road, in Acocks Green, Birmingham appears to look like a smart starter-home.

The Victorian terrace house has original gable porch, trimmed hedge and newly painted front door.

But once through the keyhole, it quickly becomes clear why it’s on the market for such a knockdown price.

Credit;SWNS

Piles of rubble, a broken toilet and smashed up kitchen means any potential buyer has a major project on their hands.

The so-called ‘house of horrors’ is being auctioned for a £1 by SDL Auctions just in time for Halloween.

Valuer Neal Hume said: “This property may be a ghost of its former self but any serious investor will have the vision to see beyond the disrepair and imagine the possibilities.

“It’s actually a really lovely house with some attractive features such as original fireplaces and picture rails.

credit;SWNS

“With good-sized rooms, an upstairs bathroom and a garden, all the main ingredients are there and I’m sure there are many investors who won’t be able to resist the opportunity to perform a spectacular transformation on the property.”

On the ground floor, the property has a hallway and kitchen and two reception rooms, with 1930s fireplaces.

Credit;SWNS

The front room has a large bay window, while the rear reception room has French windows leading out into the garden.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms – two with original cast iron fireplaces – and a bathroom.

Outside there is a small yard at the front and a good-sized rear garden.

Credit:SWNS

The average property price in the same road is more than £200,000 meaning the buyer could snap up a home for the same price as a bag of sweets.

The street also boasts shops and close links to a railway station and is just six miles from the centre of Birmingham.

