The smallest and cheapest home in the Cotswolds – a mock tudor Wendy house – has sold for £10,500.

The timber-framed dwelling, was purchased from a reclamation yard in 1991, and installed at Prinknash Bird & Deer Park.

Prinknash Park, created by cartoonist and artist Philip Meigh in 1974, and taken over by his daughter Melanie Meigh, closed last month.

credit;SWNS

The Wendy house, described by auctioneer Thomas Jenner-Fust as a “charming little one up, one down – in the truest sense of the word”, had a guide price of between £12,000 and £15,000.

credit;SWNS

But the 4metre high (13ft) house sold for £10,500 at Chorley’s auctioneers in Gloucestershire.

The original Wendy house first appeared in J M Barrie’s 1904 play Peter Pan and was built for the character Wendy Darling.