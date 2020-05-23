Build to Rent homes come with the added benefits of shared amenities and the opportunity to engage with other residents through coliving spaces, events and activities. They provide the opportunities to work, network, socialise, eat and play together with likeminded people. But now the Government has asked people to stay in their homes as much as possible and respect social distancing, a new way of coliving has emerged.

Social interactions and face to face conversations with colleagues in the office, a chat with other parents during the school run, or a catch up with friends at the local coffee shop is currently on hold.

And residents in Build to Rent homes are unable to visit the communal gym, go to yoga classes on Monday‘s or the pizza and beer night with other residents. The way we interact socially – through work, groups, clubs or classes has changed, but the engagement and a sense of belonging to a community remains. It’s a vital aspect of living in a Build to Rent home.

Connecting while physically isolated

Although we must physically isolate, we’re not emotionally or spiritually disconnected. We’ve already seen this in Build to Rent buildings, with residents pumped up in a fitness session from their balconies, lounge windows or in the courtyard with social distancing. But even more, sessions are streamed online for everyone to join. And that’s a massive community of people coming together with a shared goal. We’ve also seen virtual wine tasting, online quizzes and so much more.

There are also many other ways to stay connected to people in your Build to Rent community. Together you can brainstorm ideas for activities, such as a video WhatsApp or FaceTime ‘buddy’ call, a conference call for the weekly book club, meditation or yoga class in the communal areas with social distancing, or a virtual workshop, class, party – anything you can think of. Coliving still exists, just in a different way that’s been adapted to meet the current lifestyle changes we must adhere to.

With the internet and a device, what was once considered to create isolation and disconnection is now the very thing that serves to keep us connected and engaged. By using technology, hobbies and ideas can develop to create activities, learning and growth – the basic principles behind the benefits of coliving – it’s just delivered through different channels and environments.