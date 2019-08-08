A stunning house with its own LOCH and 65 acres of countryside has gone on the market – for the same price as a flat near London.

Idyllic Loch Cottage, in Kirkmichael, Perth and Kinross, is on sale for £250,000 – less than a one-bedroom flat for sale in New Malden, Surrey.

The two-storey cottage has beautiful uninterrupted views of the nearby luscious woodlands which span across almost 50 acres.

It has historically been used as a holiday let but in recent years the house fell into disrepair and estate agents, Galbraith, said it requires substantial renovation.

SWNS

The popular Cateran Trail, used for walking and mountain biking, passes within metres of the cottage, and the ski slopes of Glenshee are just a 30 minute drive away.

The River Ardle lies within the property’s acreage and potential buyers would have their own fishing rights for brown trout and salmon.

The ground floor has two front rooms, a kitchen and a larder, and on the first floor are two bedrooms and a bathroom .

A traditional stone byre is also attached to the cottage.

The land is divided into sections – 18 acres are currently used as paddocks, established coniferous woods cover 24 acres and there is also 23 acres of broadleaf woodland and rough grazings.

The village of Kirkmichael is a 15 minute walk away, which has a shop, hotels and a highly regarded primary school.

SWNS

The ad for the property said: “Loch Cottage offers purchasers an ideal opportunity to create their ideal rural retreat.

“The traditionally built two-storey stone cottage has historically been utilised as a holiday let.

“However in recent years has fallen into a state of disrepair and now requires substantial renovation.

“Kirkmichael has a strong community spirit, with one of the highlights of the year being the Strathardle Highland Gathering and Agricultural Show.

“Both Pitlochry and Blairgowrie provide an excellent range of day to day amenities including doctors, dentists, vets, supermarkets and a wide array of independent retailers.

“Primary schooling is available at Kirkmichael Primary School which is highly regarded with secondary schooling being available in Pitlochry and Blairgowrie.

“Pitlochry train station has mainline connections to Edinburgh and Glasgow, as well as a sleeper service to London.”

SWNS

The closing date for offers on the property is August 15.