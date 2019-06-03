State-of-the-Art Concrete Batching Plant

21 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

In and around London, concrete construction is an every-day sight. Concrete is the most popular, and most common, building material in use today, and concrete suppliers need to be able to serve a multitude of building projects with a fast turnaround. How do they achieve this? One such company, Total Concrete, uses a brand new, state-of-the-art batching plant to handle all of their concrete supply needs.

Concrete Suppliers

As a concrete company based in Woking, but who serve the wider Surrey and London region, Total Concrete have plenty of customers in need of quality concrete. The company was founded in 1999, so they’re no stranger to wide construction needs of these busy areas. The move to the new batching plant will form a key part of their supply chain, allowing them to provide a greater variety and volume of concrete at speed.

Specialty Concrete

By upgrading to this new plant, the company can fulfill a much wider range of concrete construction requirements, particularly when it comes to commercial or industrial building projects. A major concern for many projects is building on land which has specific construction needs, due to geographical or environmental factors. With this new batching plant, Total Concrete has been able to expand their concrete offerings to serve more specialised needs.

Mixes which were not possible before — such as sulphate-resistant, reinforced, foam and waterproof concrete — can now be mixed efficiently and with a fast turnaround. This means that complex, industry-specific jobs can now be served as standard.

Expanding the Client Base

Such a fundamental improvement to the company’s infrastructure means a natural extension of the client base for the company. This is something that Trevor Brooks — owner of Total Concrete — is most excited about:

The new plant means we can handle much bigger jobs for much bigger commercial clients. Jobs that we couldn’t take on before can now be tackled with confidence. Now, we can produce more concrete than ever, more efficiently and to an even higher quality. Whatever job comes our way, we know we can do it.

The concrete industry sees technological improvements year by year. Ultra modern batching plants such as this one can streamline and standardise concrete supply across a wide area. Larger commercial projects in need of large volumes of concrete — or specific mix types — can reliably source this without going out of their way. In the case of Total Concrete, the plant seems to be a significant step forward.