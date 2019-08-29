These pictures show the world’s most difficult scaffolding job – a sixteen-sided ‘HEXADECAGON’ structure made to protect a unique 223-year-old British building.

The ‘A la Ronde’ house is the National Trust’s quirky 16-sided property and in recent years it had grown in need of some roof repairs.

The house was created in 1796 by two pioneering women Jane and Mary Parminter after returning from a Grand Tour.

They brought back shells lichen, ceramics, bone, starfish, mirror and other materials which were set into the plaster in decorative designs.

A survey commissioned by the National Trust showed that some urgent repairs were needed to the roof to help the charity continue to protect the shell gallery.

It is made up of thousands of delicate artefacts ranging from sea shells to bird feathers.

To protect the unique building and keep the contents dry scaffolding was needed – but none could properly protect the house due to its unusual design.

Then workmen came up with this design and soon built the worlds-first scaffolding hexadecagon in Exmouth, Devon.

Thanks to donations from supporters, volunteers and visitors work can begin on the top part of the roof to start repairing it with 1,500 Delabole slates.

credit;SWNS

Visitor Experience Manager Emma Kay explained “We’re looking forward to being able to make the roof watertight again.

“Every penny we can raise towards the cost of the repairs will make a real difference, so we’re really pleased to offer this rare chance to become a fabric of the building.”

A la Ronde contains a shell gallery, made up of thousands of delicate artefacts ranging from sea shells to bird feathers.

The repair work means that the vital conservation work to the gallery and house can continue.

Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/alaronde