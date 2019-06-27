A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Falklands hero who was hit by car.

Andy Szaruta, 63, of Bridgwater, Somerset, was killed in the crash near Solstice Park, Amesbury, Wilts., on Friday.

The former Royal Marine Commando sergeant major who served in Bosnia was on his way to London with his wife and daughter to visit family for the weekend.

Tarkan Agca appeared before Swindon magistrates today charged with murder.

The 23-year-old, from Crusader Way, Watford, was remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 26 July.

Mr Szaruta’s family said during his military career he had gained medals for serving in the Falklands War, two tours in Northern Ireland, and a NATO medal during the Bosnian war.

Upon retiring from the marines, the 63-year-old worked as a facilities and operations director. He was described as “loyal husband and loving father”.