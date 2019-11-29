Recent data, from the National Statistics, has shown the city of London is the 11th least affordable city to rent in England!

Property experts advise that tenants shouldn’t spend more than 30% of their gross income salary on rent. The data revealed that to rent in the City of London, you will be expected to spend, on average, 41% of your income salary on rent.

City of Westminster crept into the ‘top 10 least affordable’ list, where 43% of monthly income salaries go towards monthly rent fees!

Open Property Group Managing Director, Jason Harris-Cohen said:

“It is noteworthy that the North/South divide is highly evident, demonstrating the low rental values in all cities North of Warwick. I am quite surprised with the least affordable and I wouldn’t of expected Portsmouth to appear in the least affordable section.

Hopefully we will continue to see wage growth over the coming years and assuming that the rental values remain static, we will find that the % of income spent on rent is more affordable. “

You can view the top 10 most affordable and top 10 least affordable cities to rent in England below: