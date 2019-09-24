The best way to create storage in your home – without using tools

Most of us tend to clutter up our homes at one point or another. We purchase and we store, then we purchase some more and find our self in need of more storage. Most homes or flats also have a wardrobe of some sort. One solution to the storage problem could then be to simply add more storage in the wardrobe.



Now there are great solutions for creating storage without using any tools. Instead you could try a somewhat unchartered territory and turn to adhesives. A few useful tips along the way might be good to have though.

Useful tip 1 – Clear out the space and make some important material decisions

Before being able to start with your storage DIY home project you will need to create space in the wardrobe in question. Perhaps this is then the perfect time for that seasonal cleaning you have been meaning to get around to. Take the opportunity and clear the space of any items that are simply taking up room and that you haven’t used in ages. Once you have cleared the space choose where you want your new storage unit and start making all the fun decisions.



Fun decisions such as choosing the materials you want to use. Today there are great adhesive solutions that will work on most materials and it is simply a matter of finding the material that will work best for your storage purposes. If it is a clutter free home you want, why not aim to make a stand-alone storage unit consisting of different compartments made out of plastic?

Useful tip 2 – Choose a simple design

Starting DIY home projects are fun. They are even more fun if you stick to more simple design options. Especially if this is the first time you attempt to complete one. Have no fear though. It’s all possible with the right materials and in this case the right adhesive.



By choosing a simple design such as for instance a straight forward stand-alone shelf unit consisting of different compartments with the same measurements, means that there is a high probability of success. Most important though is to make sure the measurements fit the wardrobe you have chosen as your location for the new unit.

Useful tip 3 – Simply get started

It is always scary to start a new project, that is just the nature of the beast. The best way to slay the beast is then to simply get going and yes, there will be some trial and error along the way but that is the beauty of DIY projects, you can simply amend as you go since you are the one that have created the design. By not needing to rely on conventional tools, the entire process will also be a little less scary and a lot more efficient.

A moment of pride

Once you have created your new storage unit by using modern adhesives as well as placed in the wardrobe, it’s time to start making your home clutter free by using all the new compartments you have created. Add baskets to make it even more organised. Most importantly though, take a moment and be proud.