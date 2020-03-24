With people asked to work from home and business of all sizes (other than essential shops) ordered to close, workers face uncertain times. To protect both social and private renters, the Government’s measures means that landlords cannot start a new eviction process for at least three months.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick MP said: “The government is clear – no renter who has lost income due to coronavirus will be forced out of their home, nor will any landlord face unmanageable debts.”

Recognising the additional pressures the coronavirus may put on landlords, the Government has extended the three-month mortgage payment holiday to landlords whose tenants are experiencing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus. This will relieve the pressure on landlords who are concerned about meeting their mortgage repayments.

The Government will also issue guidance which asks landlords to show compassion and to allow tenants who are affected to remain in their homes wherever possible.