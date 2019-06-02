The second half of 2019 was a profitable time for investors in Shires Income (SHRS), as the trust extended its outperformance of both the UK market and the average competing fund. Investors also benefitted from the elimination of the discount as the share price rose to match the NAV. The trust continues to issue shares (a process that began in January 2019 after a long pause), and this should both help widen its audience, improve liquidity in the shares, and reduce its average running costs… Read more



The manager remains focused on identifying good quality and attractively valued stocks rather than gaming macroeconomic shifts but the prospect of a more stable political environment in the UK seems to be helping sentiment.

High level of income with potential for growth

SHRS aims to provide its shareholders with a high level of income, together with the potential for growth of both income and capital from a portfolio substantially invested in large cap UK equities. The portfolio may be further diversified with exposure to smaller UK companies and overseas equities. SHRS augments its income with a portfolio of irredeemable preference shares and convertibles (and, when the manager believes appropriate, fixed income securities), financed, in part by lower cost gearing (borrowing).

