The outbreak of covid-19 has taken the wind out of global markets and Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust (SIGT) has not been immune to this; its net asset value (NAV) has fallen 30.4% during the first quarter of 2020 (23.6% in March – all in total return terms). It has suffered a triple whammy from its UK-biased value style, its mid cap exposure and the correlation of alternative asset fund prices to equity markets, but its board has said that it intends to maintain the quarterly dividend rate at 1.68p per share for the time being…. Read more

We cannot be sure how long the crisis will last, but SIGT’s manager believes that a very negative scenario is currently priced in and that under a less negative outcome, many positions will see material re-ratings. If true, the current market malaise may well be a good entry point for the longer-term investor, who can afford to be patient.

Multi-asset, low volatility, with yield focus

Over a typical investment cycle, SIGT seeks to achieve a total return of at least the Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus 6% per annum, after costs, with low volatility and with the aim of growing aggregate annual dividends at least in line with inflation. To achieve this, SIGT invests in a multi-asset portfolio that includes both direct investments (mainly UK equities) and commitments to open- and closed-end funds (overseas equities, fixed income and specialist assets).

