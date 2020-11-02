The sluggish start to the year for listed property companies is hardly surprising given they were coming off a high base after the “Boris-bounce” following the general election in December. Topping the list was Triple Point Social Housing REIT. The group, along with its social housing peer Civitas Social Housing – which had the fifth highest share price gain in January, had a strong end to 2019 and regained some of the share price falls they had suffered earlier in the year. Both have taken the momentum into 2020 and their performance suggests the market has got to grips with their model. Also high on the list is Secure Income REIT, which holds a diverse portfolio of healthcare and leisure properties, as its large dividend continues to prove popular. Off the back of some savvy portfolio recycling, Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s share price rose 8.5%. The company has been disposing of more risky assets and buying high yielding property with rental growth potential. Housebuilder Countryside Properties has now made the top 10 list for best performing companies for five straight months and in a 12-month period has seen its share price rise 58.8%.

