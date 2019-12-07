Global equities re-found momentum in June after a cautious April and May. How much longer this ten-year bull market can sustain itself continues to be the subject of much debate. The prospect of interest rate cuts in the US has re-invigorated sentiment for the time being, though several headwinds, including the US/China trade war and worsening relations between the US and Iran, lurk in the background…. Read more

Over the quarter, we published notes on Henderson Diversified Income, Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure, Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income, Seneca Global Income & Growth, Polar Capital Global Financials, North American Income, Standard Life Private Equity, Shires Income, CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income, Aberdeen New Dawn, Standard Life Investments Property Income and CG Asset Management. You can read all these notes by clicking on the links above or by visiting www.quoteddata.com.

Performance Data – Compared to the first quarter, outperformers came from a wider set of strategies; Montanaro European delivered an eye-catching benchmark beat.

Major news stories – Leaf Clean Energy looked set to receive $114.5m in damages following a Delaware Supreme Court ruling while Greencoat UK Wind raised nearly £400m, further underlining appetite for exposure to clean-energy income.

Money in and out – There were three major launches; Aquila European Renewables Income and Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income raised €154.3m and £80.9m respectively in May. US Solar Fund launched in April, raising £153m.

