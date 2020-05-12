After a brief period of extreme volatility in stock markets related to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, confidence is returning in the technology sector. Shareholders seem to appreciate that the sector is well-placed to weather the disruption caused by measures that are being used to fight the pandemic. Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT), buoyed by its strong track record, is attracting the attention it deserves. It has seen its discount eliminated and is issuing shares to meet investors’ demand… Read more

The well-resourced management team, led by Ben Rogoff, has identified a number of themes that it believes will continue to drive market-beating returns from the trust. The take-up of some of these is being accelerated by the current situation. With meagre returns on offer from many other investment types, an actively managed and diversified portfolio of technology stocks offers one of the few paths to achieving genuine long-term growth.

Global growth from tech portfolio

PCT aims to maximise long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world, diversified across both regions and sectors within the overall investment objective to reduce investment risk.

