It is hard to gauge the true extent of the damage that the pandemic is inflicting on the global economy, but already many companies have been forced to reduce or suspend dividends. For investors reliant on income, the renewable infrastructure sector offers some sense of security. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s (JLEN’s) diverse portfolio and predictable long-term revenue stream provide some additional reassurance… Read more

For the moment, attention has shifted away from the longer-term climate-related threats that face us, but this issue has not gone away. JLEN is playing its part in helping to reduce carbon emissions and tackle waste. In December 2019, JLEN further diversified its portfolio, with an investment in a food waste collection and processing business. It continues to build the agricultural anaerobic digestion side of its business, most recently with an investment in Scotland. JLEN still has considerable resources available to it to continue to grow and further diversify its portfolio.

Progressive dividend from investment in environmental infrastructure assets

JLEN aims to provide its shareholders with a sustainable dividend, paid quarterly, that increases progressively in line with inflation. It also aims to preserve the capital value of its portfolio on an inflation-adjusted basis over the long term. It invests in environmental infrastructure assets with predictable, wholly or partially index-linked cash flows, supported by long-term contracts or stable regulatory frameworks.

