Over September, we published notes on India Capital Growth, Jupiter Emerging & Frontier, International Biotechnology Trust, JPMorgan Russian Securities, Civitas Social Housing, Montanaro European Smaller Companies and JLEN Environmental Assets. We also launched a monthly real estate roundup, beginning with reviews of August and September.
In this issue
- Performance data – Appetite for risk increased to a degree over September. Gold gave back some of its gains while long-term government bond yields increased in the UK and US (pushing prices lower). After leading the sector in price returns last month (see QuotedData’s investment companies roundup – September 2019), Golden Prospect Precious Metal‘s price and NAV shed 10.1% while Woodford Patient Capital was the worst performer in NAV terms. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities‘s price was up nearly 30%;
- Money in and out – JPMorgan raised £148.9m for its new Global Core Real Assets trust. targeting the infrastructure, transport and real estate sectors;
- Discounts/premiums – Lindsell Train benefitted from the flows into UK stocks, reversing the sustained narrowing in its premium over recent months;
- Major news stories – We had inaugural results from Ashoka India Equity and US Solar.
