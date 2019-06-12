In this issue

Following a lacklustre October, risk-appetite rose over November, reflected by both the level of the NAV and price returns as well as the prevalence of growth-focused funds in the tables. Sectorally, biotech strategies had a strong month, led by Biotech Growth and International Biotechnology . It was also a good month for UK equities with several UK smaller companies trusts, led by Montanaro UK Smaller Companies , JPMorgan Smaller Companies and Standard Life UK Smaller Companies , taking up positions in the outperformers table;

Money in and out – After £1bn of new money entered the sector in October, November was likely to be much quieter. There were no new issues and net outflows totalled £171.m, skewed by Boussard & Gavaudan EUR . HICL Infrastructure hit its £100m target in a share placing;

. hit its £100m target in a share placing; Discounts/premiums – The narrowing in the discounts of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies and J PMorgan Smaller Companies was price led, as the UK seemingly averted the threat of leaving the EU without a deal. There was leg-up in Hipgnosis Songs ’s NAV over November following an independent semi-annual valuation of its song portfolio;

Major news stories – LMS Capital voted to remove Gresham House as its manager and Scottish Mortgage discussed competitive pressures faced by China's largest bellwether internet companies.

