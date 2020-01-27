There was plenty to worry about in 2019, though this did not stop risk assets having a year that would have defied all but the most optimistic forecasters. The initial trigger came from the US, where the central bank performed a U-turn, abandoning planned interest rate increases. Gold also had its best run in years.

The year ended with a tense stand-off between the US and Iran that served as a reminder that relative geopolitical calm should not be taken for granted. This helped to boost the price of oil.

The UK gave the Conservative government an emphatic parliamentary majority to carry out Brexit, though many uncertainties remain. The non-election of Corbyn and the absence of a hung parliament drove flows into UK assets.

The shine returned to technology stocks in the US while, in China, a new breed of technology companies are challenging incumbents in a manner the US has not witnessed.

For 2020, caution is still the watchword with high asset values, ongoing trade disturbances, a US Presidential election and an unclear path on Brexit (see page 21 in the attached pdf version) lurking.

