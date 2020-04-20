Unprecedented times

We have knitted together the impact on the investment companies from what is now widely considered to be the most severe pandemic in a century. The collapse in asset prices over the latter part of March, brought the curtain down on an up-market that lasted more than ten years. In amongst this, there were pockets, such as the technology sector, that held up well. For many industries, the worst is still to come, as we brace ourselves for the sharpest contraction to global growth since the US great depression… Read more

In this issue

Performance Data – the Brevan Howard hedge funds, BH Macro and BH Global, fared well while technology held up well too. The worst affected sectors were aircraft leasing, energy, structured finance, small and mid-cap growth and equity income funds.

Major news stories – We have updates and responses from a raft of funds across the investment trust industry.

Money in and out – We welcomed Nippon Active Value, which raised £103m in February. Predictably, it was otherwise very quiet.

