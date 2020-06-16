The NEW QuotedData Investment Companies Guide (2nd Edition) has been released. Building on the success of last year’s publication and updated to reflect developments within the Investment Company sector, the Guide reaches over 100,000 self-directed investors and their advisers.. Read more

Partnership approach

The guide has been supported by sponsors including Aberdeen Standard Investments, Jupiter Asset Management and Polar Capital and will be hosted by Alliance Trust Savings, Zurich, Transact, Interactive Investor, The Share Centre and Fidelity’s FundsNetwork on their respective platforms. Commenting on the 2020 Guide, Edward Marten, CEO, QuotedData, said:

“The publication of our latest version of the Investment Companies Guide is a further step forward in our mission to provide free, reliable research for everyone. Working in partnership with our sponsors and platform partners – whom we gratefully thank – we have been able to deliver another high-quality educational tool that cuts through the jargon, improving access to the investment landscape for the self-directed investor. Now bringing a video version to the mix.”

Looking ahead

QuotedData is continually looking for new opportunities to work with sponsors and distribution platforms to extend the reach of its educational tools. For this reason, a range of videos has been produced for 2019 which will expand its reach. As well as the 2019 Investment Companies Guide, other pipeline publications include a Guide to Funds, OEICs and ETFs. Equity guides Mining and Natural Resources and Healthcare and Biotech. If you are interested in either sponsoring or distributing any of our Guides we would love to hear from you.

Take the quiz

The Investment Companies Guide is endorsed by the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment as a certified training tool and features an online multiple-choice quiz aimed at all readers, with a certificate upon completion which counts as 1 hour of structured Continuing Professional Development (CPD) and will also give holders codes to access investor events for free/reduced prices. The guide this year also contains useful videos to help ease the jargon.

Read full report