Trust in biotech

The biotechnology sector is proving to be relatively resilient in this COVID-19 related market sell-off. International Biotechnology Trust (IBT) adopts a conservative approach to investing in what can be a quite volatile, if rewarding, sector. It has fared better than competing funds in this environment…

Some delay to drug development, testing programmes and product launches may be inevitable as the world focuses on tackling the coronavirus. However, the underlying picture for biotechnology is one of strong growth, as companies bring forward cures for previously untreatable diseases, based on advances in the likes of gene therapy (where faulty genes are replaced) and immunotherapy (where the body’s immune system is encouraged to attack target cells). The race for the White House, which was one source of uncertainty, seems likely to be between Trump and Biden, which could mean business as usual for the drug companies.

Access to the fast-growing biotech sector

IBT is the longest-established of the London-listed funds specialising in the biotech/healthcare sector. It aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in biotechnology and other life sciences companies, and offers investors the highest dividend yield in the sector. The portfolio is invested primarily in quoted companies, but IBT also has exposure to unquoted companies through a well-diversified investment fund.

Read more

