Following an excellent year of performance during 2019 (a net asset value (NAV) total return of 27.5%), Herald Investment Trust (HRI) has seen its discount widen and the value of its portfolio companies fall since the outbreak of covid-19…. Read more

As authorities scramble to contain the virus, our lives are changing in significant ways. Inevitably, technology is enabling these changes and this will accelerate the demand for associated products (Internet (VoIP) phones, teleconferencing services, remote desktop access, VPNs, etc) and will likely offer other solutions to the challenges that society currently faces. With HRI’s discount elevated and its holdings cheaper than they have been, the current environment may offer a good entry point for the patient investor.

Small-cap technology, telecommunications and multi-media

HRI’s objective is to achieve capital appreciation through investments in smaller quoted companies in the areas of telecommunications, multimedia and technology. Investments may be made across the world, although the portfolio has a strong position in UK stocks. The business activities of investee companies will include information technology, broadcasting, printing and publishing and the supply of equipment and services to these companies.

