Recent market falls have left Henderson High Income Trust (HHI) trading on a 7.3% dividend yield. This is a significant premium to the yield on the UK market, which has been hit by a swathe of dividend cuts. The board are well aware of the reliance that many investors have on the income paid by the trust. Fortunately, HHI’s sources of revenue are diversified (as we explain on page 4) and it had revenue reserves of 8.3p per share at the beginning of the year. Given this, the board felt confident enough to announce their intention to maintain the quarterly dividend at 2.475p for the remainder of the trust’s financial year ended 31 December 2020… Read more

High income from a diverse UK equity income portfolio

HHI invests in a prudently diversified selection of both well-known and smaller companies to provide investors with a high income stream while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. Gearing (borrowing) is used to enhance income returns, and also to achieve capital growth over time. A portion of gearing is usually invested in fixed interest securities, which helps dampen the overall volatility of the trust’s returns.

NB: Marten & Co was paid to produce this note on Henderson High Income Trust Plc and it is for information purposes only. It is not intended to encourage the reader to deal in the security or securities mentioned in this report. Please read the important information at the back of this note. QuotedData is a trading name of Marten & Co Limited which is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Marten & Co is not permitted to provide investment advice to individual investors categorised as Retail Clients under the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.