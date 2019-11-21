2018 saw a strong recovery in the uranium price. This has stalled this year, but with the uranium market now seeing more demand than supply, Geiger Counter’s (GCL’s) managers see the potential for a resurgence in the uranium price, as more nuclear reactors come online (particularly in China and India), while major producers hold off from returning mothballed mines to production…. Read more

An announcement by the Trump administration in July, in relation to its section 232 investigation into the uranium security of supply, has created uncertainty for US-based customers. They are unsure whether there might be import quotas, for example – see page 3). This has put a break on purchases and is suppressing the uranium price. However, it is also leading to significant pent-up demand, creating the potential for a sharp reversal of the uranium price once things are clarified. The managers see the current situation as unsustainable.

Capital growth from a diversified global portfolio of uranium stocks

GCL aims to provide investors with capital growth by investing in a portfolio of securities of companies involved in the exploration, development and production of energy, as well as related service companies. Its main focus is the uranium sector, but up to 30% of assets can be invested in other resource-related companies. These include, but are not limited to, shares, convertibles, fixed-income securities and warrants.

