GCP Infrastructure will be 10 years old in a few weeks. Since 2012, it has paid a stable 7.6p per year dividend backed largely by UK public sector cashflows and achieved modest growth in net asset value (NAV). The yield premium that GCP delivers relative to UK government debt securities has increased significantly over the past decade…. Read more

GCP’s board wants to ensure that the company’s next decade is as successful as the last. That has meant reassessing the fund’s objectives and risk tolerances. The board has determined that, following an extensive review of the sustainability of the dividend, the company will target a dividend of 7.0p from 1 October 2020.

Public sector-backed, long-term cashflows from loans used to fund UK infrastructure

GCP aims to provide shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve capital over the long term by generating exposure primarily to UK infrastructure debt and related and/or similar assets which provide regular and predictable long-term cashflows. GCP primarily targets investments in infrastructure projects with long term, public sector-backed, availability-based revenues. Where possible, investments are structured to benefit from partial inflation-protection.

Read more

NB: Marten & Co was paid to produce this note on GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited and it is for information purposes only. It is not intended to encourage the reader to deal in the security or securities mentioned in this report. Please read the important information at the back of this note. QuotedData is a trading name of Marten & Co Limited which is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Marten & Co is not permitted to provide investment advice to individual investors categorised as Retail Clients under the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.