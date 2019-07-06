TRENDING:
Economic roundup – June 2019

June 7, 2019

A collation of recent insights on markets and economies taken from the comments made by chairmen and investment managers of investment companies – have a read and make your own minds up. Please remember that nothing in this note is designed to encourage you to buy or sell any of the companies mentioned… Read more

Global (thoughts from Capital Gearing Trust, Scottish Mortgage, AVI Global Trust (formerly British Empire Trust), JPMorgan Multi Asset, Caledonia Investments, Majedie Investments, North Atlantic Smaller Companies, JZ Capital Partners)

United Kingdom (thoughts from Finsbury Growth & Income, Perpetual Income and Growth, Chelverton Growth Trust, Shires Income, Downing Strategic Micro-Cap, Aberdeen Standard Equity Income, BMO UK High Income Trust, BMO Capital and Income, Odyssean Investment Trust)

Europe (thoughts from Henderson European Focus)

Asia Pacific (thoughts from Edinburgh Dragon, Schroder Oriental Income)

Japan (thoughts from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust, Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust)

Biotech and healthcare (thoughts from Polar Capital Global Healthcare, Biotech Growth)

Private Equity (thoughts from BMO Private Equity Trust, Livermore Investments Group, Electra Private Equity, Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust, HarbourVest Global Private Equity)

Property – UK (thoughts from Residential Secure Income, LXi REIT, Warehouse REIT, Ediston Property Investment Company, Drum Income Plus REIT, Urban Logistics REIT)

Property securities (thoughts from TR Property Investment Trust)

Property – Rest of the world (thoughts from Pacific Alliance China Land)

Infrastructure (thoughts from HICL Infrastructure Company, GCP Infrastructure Investments)

Utilities (thoughts from Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure)

Read more

Edward Marten is MD of investor research company QuotedData. They provide free information for investors who find it hard to access high-quality, reliable, equity research on UK and European-listed companies. This is a QuotedData release.

