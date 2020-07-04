A collation of recent insights on markets and economies taken from the comments made by chairmen and investment managers of investment companies – have a read and make your own minds up. Please remember that nothing in this note is designed to encourage you to buy or sell any of the companies mentioned… Read more

Global (thoughts from Alliance, F&C Investment, Manchester & London Investment, Mid-Wynd International Investment, Murray International and Witan)



UK (thoughts from Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income, Crystal Amber, JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment, Jupiter UK Growth Investment and Strategic Equity Capital)



North America (thoughts from Jupiter US Smaller Companies)

Europe (thoughts from European Assets)

Asia Pacific (thoughts from Pacific Horizon)



Global emerging markets (thoughts from Fundsmith Emerging Equities, JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment and ScotGems)



India (thoughts from Ashoka India Equity Investment and India Capital Growth)



Vietnam (thoughts from Vietnam Holding and VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity)



Technology (thoughts from Allianz Technology)



Debt (thoughts from BioPharma Credit, CQS New City High Yield, CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities and GCP Asset Backed Income)



Financials (thoughts from Polar Capital Global Financials)



Private equity (thoughts from Dunedin Enterprise, Oakley Capital and Symphony International)



Hedge funds (thoughts from Gabelli Merger Plus+)



Growth capital (thoughts from Schiehallion)



Infrastructure (thoughts from BBGI SICAV)



Renewable energy infrastructure (thoughts from Foresight Solar, Greencoat Renewables and US Solar)



Commodities and natural resources (thoughts from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income)



Insurance and reinsurance (thoughts from CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities)



Leasing (thoughts from Tufton Oceanic Assets)



Property – UK (thoughts from BMO Real Estate Investments, LXi REIT, PRS REIT, Real Estate Investors, Target Healthcare REIT and Secure Income REIT)

Read more