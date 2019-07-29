Ian “Franco” Francis, the manager of CQS New City High Yield (NCYF), says that, since QuotedData last published nothing much has changed, which is what we think investors should expect from this “conservative and boring” fund (see QuotedData’s March 2018 initiation note for explanation)… Read more

However, we note that NCYF offers a compelling yield (7.3%) and has beaten inflation as measured by the consumer price index, Libor and the MSCI UK Index by significant margins over the last 10 years (see pages 13 and 14); all while providing low volatility returns. Furthermore, the manager says that the market continues to offer opportunities, but it is important that investors remain selective (Ian sees 10–15 issues a week, but will buy about one a month for the fund) and position themselves appropriately, as the economic cycle is advanced and markets are buoyant. In this regard, NCYF’s portfolio has a relatively short duration, to protect against rising interest rates and to allow the manager to take advantage of opportunities in a market downturn.

Read more

NB: Marten & Co was paid to produce this note on CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited and it is for information purposes only. It is not intended to encourage the

reader to deal in the security or securities mentioned in this report. Please read the important information at the back of this note. QuotedData is a trading name of

Marten & Co Limited which is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Marten & Co is not permitted to provide investment advice to individual investors categorised as

Retail Clients under the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.