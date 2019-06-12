CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income – Strong recovery potential?

52 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

QS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s (CYN’s) managers believe the mining sector is only in the early stages of a recovery; real demand for commodities is on an upwards trend; and a reduction in capex has seen capacity removed from the market. If they are correct, all of these should be supportive of higher commodity prices in the future and support a sustained recovery in resource and mining stocks… Read more

Commodities and mining companies are attractively valued relative to both the broader global equity market and to history. CYN’s smaller size allows it to target mid-cap stocks and, when compared to competing funds (which tend to be large cap focused), ETFs and the major resources indices, it offers a very differentiated exposure. CYN’s managers see the strongest opportunities in mid-cap stocks, which are less well-researched; and have suffered as specialist funds have exited and ETF’s have increased their minimum market caps.

Capital growth and income from mining & resources

CYN aims to provide investors with capital growth and income by investing in a portfolio that predominantly comprises mining and resource equities, as well as mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities. The fixed income securities include, but are not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds(convertible and/or redeemable) and government bonds.

NB: Marten & Co was paid to produce this note on CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Plc and it is for information purposes only. It is not intended to encourage the reader to deal in the security or securities mentioned in this report. Please read the important information at the back of this note. QuotedData is a trading name of Marten & Co Limited which is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Marten & Co is not permitted to provide investment advice to individual investors categorised as Retail Clients under the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.