Civitas Social Housing (CSH) has secured a new £60m debt facility that it will use to buy new properties. This will increase its rental income and move CSH very close to full dividend cover. CSH has the option to extend the new loan by another £40m and is also in advanced negotiations to secure a separate £70m loan. QuotedData estimates that, if CSH moves to a fully invested position, which it expects to by the end of March 2020, it should comfortably be able to fully cover its dividend from operations… Read more

The company has identified an acquisition pipeline, worth more than £200m, that includes new government-backed social housing and new geographies, as it looks to broaden its exposure. It has identified homelessness and NHS stepping down accommodation as two growth areas and in both cases, the cost saving to the local authority and NHS in placing people in supported living accommodation is large. CSH has also received AGM approval to open up its investment criteria to include Scotland and Northern Ireland, where it believes it can capture attractive returns.

Income and capital growth from social housing

CSH aims to provide its shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital growth from investing in a portfolio of social homes. The company expects that these will benefit from inflation-adjusted long-term leases and that they will deliver a targeted dividend yield of 5.3% per annum on the issue price, with further growth expected. CSH intends to increase the dividend broadly in line with inflation.

