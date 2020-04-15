Some market commentators appear to have overstated the impact of regulatory concerns on Civitas Social Housing’s (CSH’s) performance. Regulatory notices served on some of its tenants knocked CSH’s share price over 2018/2019. However, during the whole of this period, it collected its rents, paid its dividends and increased its net asset value (NAV).

Recognition of this fact, and the supply and demand fundamentals that support growth in the supported living sector, saw its share price recover and its discount to NAV narrow.

That momentum, as has been the case in all global markets, has been somewhat curtailed by the coronavirus outbreak. However, owing to the strong characteristics of the supported living sector, CSH has been one of the best performing REITs and property companies since the covid-19 pandemic escalated.

The company is keen to expand but it has delayed taking on new debt facilities until the markets return to normality. Following the acquisition of a portfolio of properties in March 2020, CSH’s dividend is fully covered by earnings on a run rate basis.

Income and capital growth from social housing

CSH aims to provide its shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital growth from investing in a portfolio of social homes. The company expects that these will benefit from inflation-adjusted long-term leases and that they will deliver a targeted dividend yield of 5.3% per annum on the issue price, with further growth expected. CSH intends to increase the dividend broadly in line with inflation.

