The CG Asset Management (CGAM) team’s focus on medium-to-long-term absolute returns and excellent track record have attracted a loyal following of investors. Both Capital Gearing Trust and CG Absolute ReturnFund have seen significant inflows since we published our initiation note in September 2018, and CG Absolute Return now has a three-year track record, which is often a prerequisite for professional investors considering allocating money to a fund… Read more

This note updates on progress over the past nine months with respect to:

CGAM’s business;

developments within the macroeconomic environment; and

two of its absolute return funds:

Capital Gearing Trust and

CG Absolute Return Fund.

Turning £1 into £200

Since 1982, when Peter Spiller, CGAM’s chief investment officer, assumed responsibility for Capital Gearing Trust, it has been the best-performing of all conventional investment companies. Capital Gearing Trust’s success has allowed CGAM to launch a number of open-ended, UCITS funds. One of these, CG Absolute Return Fund, has many of the same characteristics as Capital Gearing Trust, offers a liquid way of accessing CGAM’s absolute return strategy and, unlike some of the other funds in CGAM’s stable, is open to new investors.

NB: Marten & Co was paid to produce this note on Capital Gearing Trust and it is for information purposes only. It is not intended to encourage the reader to deal in the security or securities mentioned in this report. Please read the important information at the back of this note. QuotedData is a trading name of Marten & Co Limited which is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Marten & Co is not permitted to provide investment advice to individual investors categorised as Retail Clients under the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.