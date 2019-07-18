Since QuotedData last published on BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (THRG), it has continued to beat both its benchmark and the average of its peer group by some margin. In a period where the market has been rising, the short book managed to break even, whilst the long book outperformed (see pages 6 and 7 for explanation of Dan’s shorting strategy)…. Read more

Many investors are wary of the UK, looking nervously at Brexit and the possible impact of a wider global growth slowdown. However, THRG appears to be thriving in this environment. The manager, Dan Whitestone, attributes this to his policy of focusing on companies with good management, strong market positions and those that are

beneficiaries of industry change. It helps, too, that he can add value by shorting (selling short) companies that don’t fit that description.

Both long and short positions in UK small-and-midcap companies

THRG aims to provide shareholders with capital growth and an attractive total return by investing primarily in UK smaller companies and mid‑capitalisation companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It uses the Numis Smaller Companies Index (plus AIM stocks but excluding investment companies) as a benchmark for performance purposes, but the index does not influence portfolio construction. Uniquely among listed UK smaller companies trusts, THRG’s portfolio may include a meaningful allocation to short as well as long positions in stocks.

