The logistics sector, in which Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (ASLI) invests, would appear to be one of the few property sectors that could see occupier demand increase in the long term as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. With some form of a lockdown enforced in most European countries, there has been a spike in ecommerce orders. A whole new group of people have been introduced to online retailing, which is expected to speed up penetration rates across Europe and reinforce long-term systemic changes in the logistics sector… Read more

ASLI has built a portfolio of 14 assets since it launched in December 2017. These are focused on a mix of ‘big box’ and urban logistics warehouses in established logistics locations in five different European countries. As ecommerce and logistics companies look to drive efficiencies across their supply chains, demand for logistics assets in locations close to major cities is forecast to grow.

Big box and urban logistics in Europe

ASLI invests in a diversified portfolio of ‘big box’ logistics and ‘last mile’ urban warehouse assets in Europe with the aim of providing its shareholders with a regular and attractive level of income return (achieving a 5% yield on its IPO price in 2019) together with the potential for long-term income and capital growth (target total return of 7.5% a year in euros).

