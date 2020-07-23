The long-awaited release of the Russia report has clearly caused some soul searching at Downing Street.
Having been informed by MPs that Britain was among the top targets for Russian intelligence – and lambasted for its failure to do anything about it – ministers have come up with solution.
The UK government is reportedly planning to require states to stick the names of their foreign agents working in Britain on a government register. Twitter was quick to point out a serious flaw in that idea…
Might be time to tighten that idea up a bit, lads.
