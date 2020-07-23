The long-awaited release of the Russia report has clearly caused some soul searching at Downing Street.

Having been informed by MPs that Britain was among the top targets for Russian intelligence – and lambasted for its failure to do anything about it – ministers have come up with solution.

The UK government is reportedly planning to require states to stick the names of their foreign agents working in Britain on a government register. Twitter was quick to point out a serious flaw in that idea…

Ah, well. Nice knowing you all. Please ignore the fire in my shed. https://t.co/ENDVltZW7Y — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) July 23, 2020

This will give us an advantage in international espionage because we’ll know the names and addresses of every other country’s spies and if they do something shady we can just ask them about it and tell them to stop. I can’t understand why we didn’t think of this years ago. https://t.co/kYlKk4Maq8 — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) July 22, 2020

DO YOU KNOW WHAT A SPY IS https://t.co/5gvpxXJRhf — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 22, 2020

I hear they're also banning newspapers with eye holes cut into them. https://t.co/1HHVquqgCt — David J. Court (@DavidJCourt) July 22, 2020

I had to check to see if this was The Onion.



What's next? Are they going to require burglars to book an appointment? https://t.co/LTaJ7zSsOa — Mike, #Raðljóst, 🐗 (@Geoelte_Spinne) July 22, 2020

And if we have a situation where nobody fills in the form to say they are a spy, we will know that we have eliminated spying in the UK. https://t.co/cSzgIYmkBN — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 22, 2020

If Fawlty Towers was a government. https://t.co/FQQ3ChmZ8N — Oisín McGann (@OisinMcGann) July 22, 2020

every spy from every country to give their name as James Bond https://t.co/AHWttLJnkf — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) July 22, 2020

Might be time to tighten that idea up a bit, lads.

