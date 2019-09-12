Boris Johnson has faced renewed pressure to recall Parliament after the Prime Minister was forced to reveal that a no-deal Brexit could trigger medical shortages, food price rises and major cross-channel trade delays.

There are also concerns about the care home sector. The GMB Union, which represents tens of thousands of care sector workers, reacted to the Operation Yellowhammer warning a No Deal Brexit risks closing care homes as even large providers may ‘fail’.

The document, only revealed by the Government after MPs voted to force its release, also shows the Government is fully aware of the ongoing care crisis.

The Yellowhammer contingency plan (page 5, paragraph 20) acknowledges:

‘The adult social care market is already fragile due to declining financial viability of providers.’

Before going on to warn that:

‘An increase in inflation following Eu exit would significantly impact adult social care providers due to increasing staff and support costs, and may lead to provider failure, with smaller providers impacted within 2 – 3 months and larger providers 4 – 6 months after exit’



The paper advises planning for potential closures and the handing back of contracts.

Tim Roache, GMB General Secretary said: “Care is in crisis, and this paper shows that the government is fully aware of that fact and just failing to act.

“Pre-election bribes firstly aren’t enough and secondly don’t tackle the underlying problems with in the care system.

“Now we see that the Prime Minister’s reckless pursuit of No Deal could mean closures in the already struggling sector.

“This shows the shambles of the entire system – on Brexit, on care, on how we look after the most vulnerable.

“This is complete and utter political failure on every imaginable front.”

On the subject of shutting down Parliament Boris Johnson has denied lying to the Queen in order to secure the suspension.

Scotland’s highest civil court ruled on Wednesday that the five-week prorogation was unlawful because it was obtained for the “improper purpose of stymying Parliament”.

However, the Prime Minister insisted he had sought the suspension so that the Government could set out a new legislative programme in a Queen’s Speech on October 14.

Opposition MPs have argued that the real reason was to stop Parliament holding the Government to account over its Brexit plans.

But, asked during a visit to mark London International Shipping Week whether he had lied to the monarch in order to obtain the prorogation, Mr Johnson replied: “Absolutely not.”