A clip of a Portuguese woman interrupting a Sky News broadcast has gone viral after she made an impassioned plea to make her part of the Brexit process.

The woman, clearly distressed after Boris Johnson prorogued parliament, said:

“I gave this country my youth – I looked after your children, your elderly. You must make me part of this process, I have no voice. You can’t just kick me out.”

She told the reporter she had lived in the UK for 20 years and feared she was going to be kicked out on October 31.

Joining protests last night she said:

“I have no voice and the settlement scheme is not working.”

Gesturing towards the Houses of Parliament, she added:

“I am very very hurt by what they’ve done to England because I came here and I joined the working force and I’m very proud of it and I’m very angry at them for doing this to this country.”

