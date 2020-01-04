Boris Johnson has been roundly criticised on social media for staying on holiday as tensions between Iran and the west soar.

The Prime Minister is currently sunning himself in Mustique, an island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, despite a potentially destabilising airstrike which killed the Iranian military official Qassem Soleimani.

Iran has vowed to take action against the US for the assassination which has gotten everyone very worried that it could lead to a potential global conflict.

But the newly-elected PM seems to be unmoved by the events as he stays put on the exotic island with his girlfriend Carrie Symonds.

#WheresBoris

The hashtag #WheresBoris trended on Twitter this afternoon as the PM’s silence speaks volumes.

Ash Stronge sarcastically posted: “I don’t know about anyone else, but I am shocked that a man who literally hid in a freezer to avoid being asked awkward questions before an election, would turn out to be totally useless in a crisis”.

While James Melville added: “Australia burns. Iran crisis. But nothing can ever be as important as the UK Prime Minister having an uninterrupted winter sun holiday.”

Corbyn response

One user suggested that if Corbyn had stayed on holiday as PM he would be labelled a terrorist sympathiser and a coward.

As it is, the Labour leader has written to the Prime Minister demanding an urgent Privy Council meeting.

I've written to Boris Johnson requesting an urgent Privy Council briefing and answers to questions following the US assassination of Qassem Suleimani. pic.twitter.com/kOw36b6Ex2 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) January 3, 2020

In his letter to Mr Johnson, outgoing Labour leader Mr Corbyn also asked if the UK had spoken to the UN “to discuss consequences for peace and security” and what measures had been taken to “ensure the safety of UK nationals”.

He said: “Given the serious nature of the issues now faced by our country and indeed the world as a consequence of the US attack, I would welcome a prompt response to this request and stand ready to attend any briefing meeting as soon as arranged.”

Fat chance, by the looks of it.

Related: General Qassem Soleimani: A targeted killing? Or an assassination?