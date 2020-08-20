Boris Johnson has been berated for going missing as an exam crisis enters its second week.

The Prime Minister, who is holidaying in Scotland, was called on to intervene amid growing anger among pupils and teachers and warnings of unrest among Tory MPs.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he should take “personal responsibility” for fixing the issue, accusing him of having been “invisible” throughout the turmoil.

It wouldn’t be the first time Mr Johnson has gone missing during a crisis.

As such we’ve developed this brainteaser to occupy your time until our premiere returns. Find the answer below.

