There has been an outpouring of support for Sir Keir Starmer after the MP for Holborn and St Pancras was announced as the new Labour leader.

The former shadow Brexit secretary won the contest with a mandate that rivals that of Jeremy Corbyn in 2015, winning a majority across every section.

Starmer won a majority in every section (as Corbyn did in 2015): 56% of members, 53% of affiliates, 79% of registered supporters – that’s a big mandate. pic.twitter.com/binlzO1tuJ — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) April 4, 2020

Tweeting a video shortly after he results were announced, he said it is the “honour and privilege of [his] life” to be elected as the new Labour leader.

It’s the honour and privilege of my life to be elected as Leader of the Labour Party.



I will lead this great party into a new era, with confidence and hope, so that when the time comes, we can serve our country again – in government. pic.twitter.com/F4X088FTYY — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 4, 2020

Early reaction from within the Labour camp has certainly been encouraging, with one MP telling Lewis Goodall:

“Thrilled. For the first time in ten years we’ve got a leader who looks like a prime minister. In fact, we’ve got a leader who looks more like a prime minister than the prime minister does.”

David Lammy also said he was “joyous, excited and ecstatic about this result”.

I am absolutely joyous, excited and ecstatic about this result. The election of Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner is fantastic news in very difficult times. Now let’s come together to provide the opposition and leadership the country needs. pic.twitter.com/iSYUQYfU7N — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) April 4, 2020

Lisa Nandy also tweeted her heartfelt congratulations to Sir Keir.

She said the “road back to power is steep but it does not have to be long.”

Heartfelt congratulations to @Keir_Starmer and @AngelaRayner. We will move forward together pic.twitter.com/zzfixL6s6H — Lisa Nandy (@lisanandy) April 4, 2020

Starmer has also won plaudits for tackling the anti-Semitism crisis head-on early doors, issuing an apology to the community as he tries to build bridges.