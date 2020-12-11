Boris Johnson has warned it is “very, very likely” that the UK will fail to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union. This comes as Former Tory chancellor Ken Clarke outlined his fears about how the UK will suffer post-Brexit.

The Prime Minister said he was “hopeful” that progress could be made in talks but stressed that the two sides remained stuck on fisheries and the so-called level-playing field.

Speaking to reporters on a visit to Blyth in Northumberland, Mr Johnson said: “Unfortunately at the moment, as you know, there are two key things where we just can’t seem to make progress.

“And that’s this kind of ratchet clause they’ve got in to keep the UK locked in to whatever they want to do in terms of legislation, which obviously doesn’t work.

“And then there is the whole issue of fish where we’ve got to be able to take back control of our waters. So there is a way to go – we’re hopeful that progress can be made.

“But I’ve got to tell that from where I stand now, here in Blyth, it is looking very, very likely that we will have to go for a solution that I think would be wonderful for the UK, and we’d be able to do exactly what we want from January.

“It obviously would be different from what we’d set out to achieve but I have no doubt this country can get ready and, as I say, come out on World Trade terms.”

Ken Clarke

Former Tory chancellor Ken Clarke has said that Brexit will put the country back by 50 years and a no-deal scenario will have worse economic effects than Covid-19.

Speaking on the World at One on BBC Radio 4, Clarke explained: “We are effectively putting the clock back 50 years, and going back to the days when you need an international driving license and a green card, you won’t get free healthcare and your insurance will cost you more.

“The economic problems that we could face mid term in this parliament and beyond are going to make it very difficult for Boris Johnson to avoid mid term unpopularity.

“A ‘no-deal Brexit’ will cause far more damage to the British economy than even covid has done.”

