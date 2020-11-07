Van Jones – a CNN analyst and former Obama administration official – delivered a searing and heartfelt response to Joe Biden’s historic election win, breaking down in tears live on television.

“It’s a lot easier to be a parent today,” Jones said, before going on to recount how difficult the Trump presidency had been – particularly for people of colour.

Watch his remarks here.

A beautiful speech from @VanJones68 This is what it means pic.twitter.com/rJwctTlGPw

