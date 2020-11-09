After Joe Biden’s election victory, is the government paving the way for a U-turn on its pursuit of a post-Brexit trade deal with the US?

Environment minister George Eustice, appearing on BBC Breakfast on Monday morning, said a “trade deal with the United States is not critical to our economic success”.

His intervention comes amid concern in Westminster that Biden’s victory will scupper hopes of a quick trade deal after Britain formally severs ties with the European Union on 31 December.

Biden – who is Irish American – is known to oppose Brexit, and has warned that the UK’s departure from the EU must not compromise the Good Friday Agreement.

Warch Eustice’s comments here.

George Eustice – We already do a huge amount of trade with the US… but a trade deal with the US is not critical to the UK's economic success… 🤔



That's quite a U-turn. #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/qkYN6U0vQg — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 9, 2020

Related: My mandate bigger than yours, Tory Brexiteer tells Biden