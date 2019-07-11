A video of Donald Trump has been making the rounds on social media after he claimed kidneys have “a very special place in the heart”.

The US president was filmed uttering a rambling and sometimes incoherent speech about the human organs ahead of signing an executive order directing his government to develop policies addressing kidney-related health issues in Americans.

He said: “You’ve worked so hard on these things, you’ve worked so hard on the kidney, very special, the kidney has a very special place in the heart, it’s an incredible thing.”

Adding: “People that have to go this … people have loved ones that are working so hard to stay alive, they have to work so hard. There’s an esprit de corps spirit, like you see rarely on anything, so I just want to thank all you folks for being here, it’s really fantastic, and it’s truly an exciting day for advancing kidney health in our country.”

Kidney disease is the ninth-leading cause of death in America, costing US taxpayers $110 billion every year – more than the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Homeland Security and Nasa combined.