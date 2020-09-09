Boris Johnson has announced a string of new nationwide coronavirus restrictions after a spike in Covid-19 infections raised fears of a damaging second wave of the virus this winter.

From Monday, people will be forbidden – by law – of congregating in groups of larger than six. More stringent restrictions – such as the imposing of a 10pm curfew in high-risk areas – could follow.

It is a stark change in rhetoric from the past six weeks, when the government was encouraging people back into the office and urging them to ‘Eat Out to Help Out’.

That irony was not lost on many social media users, who quickly recirculated a hilarious video from comedian Matt Lucas that highlighted Boris Johnson’s mixed messaging.

